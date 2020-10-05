$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.98 billion and the lowest is $3.93 billion. PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $16.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 65,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

