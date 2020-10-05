$316.34 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report $316.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.28 million. Verisign posted sales of $308.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. Verisign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.60.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,045. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

