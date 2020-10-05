$639.88 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will post $639.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $638.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $642.21 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $588.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $349.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.36.

EPAM stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, hitting $332.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,257. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $338.91.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

