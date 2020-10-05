8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $35.47 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and $3.89 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001501 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004038 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.