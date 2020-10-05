$92.40 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will post $92.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $473.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $349.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $462.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $863.38 million, with estimates ranging from $628.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 21,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,601. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.