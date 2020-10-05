ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 20 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 20.85.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

