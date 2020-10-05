AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 281,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

