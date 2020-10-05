Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.57.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.71. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,513 shares of company stock worth $2,511,766. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.