Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE) was down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 35,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Acceleware (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

