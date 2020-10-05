Actinium Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market capitalization of $161,993.54 and $134,485.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055158 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,798,000 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

