Adelphoi (ADL) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $75,681.94 and $313.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00265189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.01511874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00164633 BTC.

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

