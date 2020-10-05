Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.40. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $77,629.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $29,561.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,246 shares of company stock valued at $112,918. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth $14,025,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 97.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 3,638,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,472 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth $4,627,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 220.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

