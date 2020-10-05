Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $207,759,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $145,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. 1,836,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,427,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 154.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

