Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADYYF. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

ADYYF traded down $19.58 on Wednesday, hitting $1,879.04. 1,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390. Adyen has a 12 month low of $623.00 and a 12 month high of $1,911.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,707.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,355.75.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

