Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aegion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 124.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegion by 28.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

AEGN stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.70 million, a PE ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aegion will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

