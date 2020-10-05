AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Major Shareholder Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bret Chilcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $132,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $2.27 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.15.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. AgEagle Aerial Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 13.15% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

