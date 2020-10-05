Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $325.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.09.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $288.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.41. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The company has a market cap of $779.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

