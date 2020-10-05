Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €41.60 ($48.94). 830,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.47.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

