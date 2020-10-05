American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 23.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.00. 314,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,440. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

