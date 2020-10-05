American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Trimmed by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.14. The stock had a trading volume of 82,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,162. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

