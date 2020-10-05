Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s 8th Largest Position

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 3.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.16.

AMGN stock traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.36. 141,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,170. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.