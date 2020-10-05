Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.16.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.36. 141,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

