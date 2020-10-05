Amoveo Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $29.74 or 0.00277284 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $789.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.73 or 0.05087363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032871 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.