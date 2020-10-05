Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $34.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $33.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $139.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.13 billion to $140.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $141.28 billion to $147.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. 140,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

