Analysts Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT at $9.88

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 12,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,091. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $693.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.