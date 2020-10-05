Analysts Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT at $9.88

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

BRKL traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,091. The stock has a market cap of $693.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,083 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 106,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

