Analysts Set Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price at $78.00

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. Siemens has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

