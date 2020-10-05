Analyzing China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) and Minerals Technologies (OTCMKTS:MTX)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) and China Sun Group High-Tech (OTCMKTS:CSGH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sun Group High-Tech has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minerals Technologies and China Sun Group High-Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerals Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 China Sun Group High-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Minerals Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Minerals Technologies and China Sun Group High-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerals Technologies 7.21% 9.67% 4.47% China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minerals Technologies and China Sun Group High-Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerals Technologies $1.79 billion 1.01 $132.70 million $4.23 12.51 China Sun Group High-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than China Sun Group High-Tech.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats China Sun Group High-Tech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. Its Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. The company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

China Sun Group High-Tech Company Profile

China Sun Group High-Tech Co., through its subsidiary, Dalian Xinyang High-Tech Development Co. Ltd., engages in the production and sale of cobaltosic oxide and lithium cobalt oxide used in lithium ion rechargeable batteries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It provides battery level cobaltosic oxide, a cathode material used in the manufacturing of lithium cobalt oxide; and lithium iron phosphate, a cathode material used in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company also offers ternary cathode material, which is applied as the main cathodes of small-sized communication and power instruments, such as portable power tools, electronic apparatus, laptops, and video cameras, as well as electric autos and bicycles. It serves lithium ion battery manufacturers, end product users, and lithium series product manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capital Resource Funding, Inc. and changed its name to China Sun Group High-Tech Co. in August 2007. China Sun Group High-Tech Co. is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

