Analyzing Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPHQ) & Apergy (OTCMKTS:APY)

Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPHQ) and Apergy (NYSE:APY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Apergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecosphere Technologies and Apergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apergy $1.13 billion 0.56 $52.16 million $0.99 8.32

Apergy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecosphere Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ecosphere Technologies and Apergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A Apergy -57.05% 6.94% 3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ecosphere Technologies and Apergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecosphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Apergy 0 4 5 0 2.56

Apergy has a consensus price target of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 137.53%. Given Apergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apergy is more favorable than Ecosphere Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ecosphere Technologies has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apergy has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apergy beats Ecosphere Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecosphere Technologies

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. Its Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications. The company also provides Ecos PowerCube, a mobile and solar powered generator, which increases the total amount of solar power generation that is used in various markets, including off-grid agricultural, military, emergency/disaster relief, and humanitarian and wireless communication efforts for remote applications. In addition, it offers Ecos GrowCube, a fully-automated hydroponic growing system, which increases the crop production. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida. On December 5, 2019, the voluntary petition of Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 21, 2018.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. It offers its products under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brand names. The Drilling Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

