Analyzing Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY) and The Competition

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: OASMY) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -7.41% -2.44% -1.84% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Competitors 7249 19794 37660 1511 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 44.26%. Given Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) $20.95 million -$1.15 million -133.08 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.18

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ). Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) competitors beat Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer. It also provides Doxophos, a patented formulation of cytostatic doxorubicin in combination with XR-17 Doxorubicin for the treatment of various forms of cancers, including blood, skeleton, breast, prostate, and lungs; and KB9520, a substance that is in pre-clinical stage to reduce the side effects of cytostatics treatment. In addition, the company's animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a patented formulation of paclitaxel for the treatment of mammary carcinoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of lymphoma. Additionally, its technology platform portfolio comprises XR-19, an internal technology, which is under assessment process for a dual encapsulation technology; and XR-17, a proprietary solubility-enhancing technology platform in oncology and other therapeutic areas. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

