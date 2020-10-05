Aragon Trading Up 1.7% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00032861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $117.02 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.72 or 0.05088305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032833 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.