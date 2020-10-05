ArtByte (ABY) Trading Down 93.2% Over Last 7 Days

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00427986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

