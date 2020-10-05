Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce $132.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.58 million. Asante Solutions reported sales of $541.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $791.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.74 million to $917.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $782.01 million, with estimates ranging from $534.88 million to $971.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.85 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 64,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,494. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth $83,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,301,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45,207 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

