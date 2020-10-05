Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,057. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.26. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 72.50%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.