Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

AC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of AC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,057. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 72.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 298.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

