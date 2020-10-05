Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

ATTO opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. Atento has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Atento during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in Atento by 40.1% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atento by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

