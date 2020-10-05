Atheios (ATH) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $7,237.50 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 36,143,496 coins and its circulating supply is 33,730,153 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

