Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Auris Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EARS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.22. Auris Medical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.14% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auris Medical (EARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.