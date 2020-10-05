Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,499 shares of company stock worth $1,332,999. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.