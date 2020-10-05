Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $70.50 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,093,000 after acquiring an additional 539,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 658,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.