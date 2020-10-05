B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,694. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

