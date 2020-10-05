Barclays Begins Coverage on TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TELUS to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of TU opened at $17.77 on Friday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TELUS by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 133.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,655,000 after buying an additional 10,894,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TELUS by 147.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389,235 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

