Bata (BTA) Reaches Market Cap of $61,345.25

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 115.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Bata has a market capitalization of $61,345.25 and approximately $251.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bata has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00426857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

