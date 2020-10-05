Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. Bayhorse Silver shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 394,984 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

