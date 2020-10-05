BBX Minerals Limited (BBX.AX) (ASX:BBX) Insider William Dix Sells 367,041 Shares

BBX Minerals Limited (BBX.AX) (ASX:BBX) insider William Dix sold 367,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36), for a total value of A$183,887.54 ($131,348.24).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.70.

BBX Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its projects include the EMA and Tres Estados projects. The company was formerly known as BBX Holdings Limited and changed its name to BBX Minerals Limited in December 2011.

