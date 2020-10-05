BCE (NYSE:BCE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. BCE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in BCE by 52.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in BCE by 31.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in BCE by 39.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.