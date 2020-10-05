BidaskClub Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Hold

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCLH. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $17.27 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.