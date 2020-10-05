BidaskClub Upgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Hold

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OBNK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $507.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.