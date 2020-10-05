BidaskClub Upgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to “Sell”

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SFBS. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 385,740 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

