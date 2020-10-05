BidaskClub Upgrades Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) to Sell

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WW. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Weight Watchers International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.